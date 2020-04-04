Additional results from samples taken at Naval Hospital and tested at the Naval Health Research Center in San Diego, California returned three additional positive cases, according to the Joint Information Center.

This brings the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Guam to 87.

On Friday, the Public Health Laboratory tested 19 individuals and two tested positive while 17 tested negative.

Only one batch of tests were run by the laboratory "due to a quality assurance issue with the first batch," the JIC stated on Saturday afternoon.

The tests will be rerun today and included with results of additional testing expected to be released later this evening.

There have been 20 patients who have recovered from the disease and are said to no longer have symptoms.

On Friday evening, a 67-year-old woman who had tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to the Philippines died at Guam Memorial Hospital.

There have been four COVID-19 related deaths, 20 recoveries and 87 confirmed cases.