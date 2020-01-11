Three people were taken to the hospital after they were involved in a three vehicle collision that occurred on Rt. 15 in Mangilao near Andersen South.

Guam Fire Department spokesman Kevin Reilly said units responded to the crash that involved a box truck, a pickup truck and an SUV.

Reilly said the operator of the overturned box truck had to be extricated, but sustained only moderate injuries.

The operator of the truck had critical injuries and was semi conscious at the scene and enroute.

The third patient, the operator of the SUV, was transported to Naval Hospital with minor injuries.