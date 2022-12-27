Three pulled from rough waters

The Guam Fire Department responded to two calls for help along Guam’s western and northwestern shores in Hagåtña and Tumon Monday. One woman was retrieved from the water not needing medical attention, while two other individuals were not so lucky. At the time, a high surf advisory was in effect and weather officials warned residents the risk for rip currents would be high.

At 11:14 a.m. Monday, GFD responded to the beach behind the Pacific Star Resort and Spa in Tumon. The first call for help was for a reported drowning.

“CPR was conducted on an elderly male en route to (Guam Memorial Hospital) at 11:28 a.m.,” said GFD spokesman, Nick Garrido, who confirmed that the elderly man was “unconscious and unresponsive when they found him.”

About an hour later, GFD got a second call. This time they responded to the Alupang cove area for a distressed paddle boarder and a distressed kayaker.

“At approximately 12:23 p.m., rescue units recovered one individual requiring no medical services. And at 12:55 p.m., the other individual was retrieved. CPR (was) conducted at (the) Hagåtña marina and (the) medic unit transported (the victim) to Naval hospital,” a release from GFD stated.

Garrido told The Guam Daily Post that both individuals were women in their 60s. However, he was unsure of the condition of the woman who was transported to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

As of Dec. 15, there have been a total of five near-drownings and eight drownings for the year.

In some of those instances, water conditions were not conducive to water-related activities.

Advisories such as the one issued Dec. 25 by the Guam Office of Civil Defense and Homeland Security’s Joint Information Center, are meant to keep the community apprised of water conditions to help prevent near-drownings and drownings.

The high surf advisory issued Sunday noted large breaking waves of seven to 10 feet in the surf zone which brought dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, according to a release from the JIC.

GFD reported they needed the assistance of an off-duty U.S. Coast Guard member who provided a personal drone to aid in the search at Alupang cove.

The high risk of rip current advisory warned of strong rip currents and advised inexperienced swimmers to stay out of the water until Monday evening.

“Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from the shore into deeper water,” the JIC release stated.

The advisories do more than provide warning. They also note what to do if you find yourself caught in a rip current.

“Do not swim against the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. Face the shore and call or wave for help,” the JIC release stated.

“GFD, in partnership with the (National Weather Service and Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense), advises the community to remain vigilant while conducting recreational water activities. Please adhere to the advisories sent out by GHS/OCD. Though (GFD) rescue units are ready to respond at a moment's notice (and) are well trained and prepared, our rescuers are also faced with the same challenges that the water conditions present,” Garrido said.