Three male minors were taken into custody by police on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in an assault of another student that occurred last week at a bus stop.

The attack was captured on cell phone cameras by several other individuals and was widely circulated.

Guam Police Department officers met with Tiyan High School administrators on Tuesday relative to the assault that occurred at a bus stop on West Nandez St. in Dededo.

The three male minors attacked another student, repeatedly punching and kicking him while he was on the ground.

One student took an item out of his pocket, that appeared to be a knife, and stabbed the victim.

Medics transported the teen to Guam Regional Medical City for treatment on Friday at 2:15 p.m..

GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said officers were able to identify the assailants and took a 17-year-old male, and two 15-year-old males into custody.

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault and possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

The other two males were both arrested and charged with aggravated assault and assault.

They were confined at the Department of Youth Affairs.