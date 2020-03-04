Three teens expelled, one charged as adult for aggravated assault

Three high school teens were expelled from Tiyan High School for an assault on another student at a bus stop in Dededo and one of the suspects has been arrested and charged as an adult, according to court documents.

Haven Gail French, 17, was charged with aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, and assault.

According to the magistrate’s complaint, police went to the school on Tuesday after they were received a call from the assistant principal at Tiyan High School regarding the attack that had been recorded on video. The attack occurred on Friday after school.

According to interviews, the male victim, 18, got into a verbal argument while on the bus with another student. The student told the victim, “Dude, I’ll F---ing crack you,” court documents state.

The argument continued when the students were dropped at a bus stop in Dededo.

French told police he and the victim were getting ready to fight when another student jumped in and punched the victim.

French and two other students were seen on the widely circulated video kicking and punching the victim repeatedly while he was on the ground.

He said he pulled out a small, black folding style pocketknife and unfolded the blade. He said he then placed the knife back into the folding position and struck the victim in the back and one more time on the head before fleeing.

He told police he pulled the knife out in the heat of the moment and only used it to hurt the victim because he said the victim threatened to stab him on the bus ride home, court documents state.

The victim sustained injuries to his face, head, back and shoulders and sustained a concussion. The victim told police he lost consciousness during the attack.

Two 15-year-old boys were also arrested in connection with the case. They were confined at the Department of Youth Affairs.