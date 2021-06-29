More than 100 people watched both virtually and from inside the District Court of Guam courtroom during the Pride Month Equali-tea panel discussion held on Tuesday.

The event, which focused on equality and inclusivity in the workplace and in the community, was led by Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood and Tanya Muna, Supervisory deputy U.S. marshal and Judicial security inspector.

Public Auditor BJ Cruz was the special guest to kick off the discussion, as he detailed his decades of challenges living as a gay man and a public servant.

“It was a crime in every single state for our acts that we called love,” said Cruz. “I was very closeted. I didn’t come out until the week of my graduation…All the LGBT kids in school knew that I was gay but all my closest friends didn’t. It was at the student body meeting that I announced that I am gay. They said so what, we guessed it.”

Cruz told attendees that it is important that people remain open and out of the closet so they are valued as constructive members of the community.

'Journey to be brave'

Six panelists were selected to answer a variety of questions that would help others learn what it’s like to be gay.

“Ten years ago, who would have thought that a transwoman would have been the admin over at the Yigo Mayor’s Office let alone be employed for the government, and here I am,” said Trinity-Naima Hufana, Miss Queen of the Pacific. “In my family, I was the first to come out from the rainbow community. Since then, I’ve had nieces, nephews and cousins who’ve also come out. I think for me, my journey has led to having to be brave, to stand up for who I am and living my truth, and being a part of the House of Diosa and pageants and meeting the girls from generations before me – these girls have helped me to build the confidence that I have today.”

She said it is important to never be afraid of who you truly are in life.

'Still my guiding light'

Assistant Federal Public Defender Leilani Lujan and others recalled the support of their families.

“I am where I am in life today because of who I am, and who I am is an out, loud, proud, lesbian. My journey to be able to even say those words out loud that I am gay and I’m a lesbian has really guided me my whole life. For me, in my life, the bravest time was when I pushed those two words out of my mouth to my mom. At that time to come out meant to live a life in exile from your family. It was really a choice of having to pick my happiness or put everyone else’s happiness ahead of mine, and to make that choice really defined who I was in terms of a courageous person. It still is my guiding light whenever I am in tough spots. I always compare that moment,” said Lujan. “I am very, very proud to represent not just the indigent community but to represent the LGBTQ community. I am fierce and I am fearless because I am gay.”

Family and friends are all that matter

Dana Benavente, a mother and professional athlete, said: “I am proud to be a lesbian. I am OK with that.”

“My mom accepted it. Everybody has got a fear of their mom. If mom says it’s OK, then it’s OK. I am able to be myself. I really don’t think it’s based on how you choose or what you choose to be…but the people you surround yourself with are the people that should love you and support you. That’s all that matters to me is my family and friends. We don’t have that negative kind of energy.”

'I love to help out'

F. Glenn Lujan, a teacher and member of local LGBTQ group Sisters of the Moonlight recalled his coming out experience, which he said took a big weight off of his shoulders.

“Coming out to my mom was a struggle,” said Lujan. “I was sitting there while she was watching TV and I said mom I need to tell you something. She was looking at me saying, ‘What? What?’ and I said mom I need to tell you something, but I am nervous right now. She said, ‘spit it out.’ So, I took a deep breath and I said mom, I’m gay. She stopped, turned and looked at me and said, ‘boy I love you for who you are. God created you this way. What am I going to do? I love you for who you are and you are my son.’ So, I was balling and being very dramatic because I thought she would take it the wrong way…I see a lot of youth and friends displaced because their coming out experience was not as fortunate as I am. So I love to help out and reach out to them to provide that support and guidance.”

'The gift that being gay has given'

Julian Aguon, Indigenous human rights lawyer and writer, said: “I think the experience of being queer and young," he said, is so much a part of his quest. “I was a young person who was just at given moments in my life particularly after my dad’s death, which I wrote about, I was lost and looking for the language I needed to set myself free. I didn’t have access to it. My words were not at the ready. I think that is what I do now.”

“I think being young and gay and having overcome a wide range of adversity, one becomes very clear that there two kinds of people. Those that become comfortable with power and those who have a naturally adversarial relationship with power. I think that’s why I sort of structure my legal practice around who I am to basically increase the freedom of others. I think that is the gift that being gay has given me.”

'When parents see us succeed'

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio also said it’s his responsibility to share his story with the community, especially as an elected official.

“It’s a sense of responsibility for more people to see us and be honest about it. It helps people understand. When they don’t then they can just put us in a group because they don’t know anybody, then it is easier for us to be targeted, it’s easier for policies to be made against us, and it’s easier for people to be bullied and unfortunately creates an environment that’s unsafe for kids,” said Tenorio. “For all of us, I think about the younger people. We always hear about suicide rates in the LGBTQ community. We have kids alienated from their families. I think when parents see us succeed, it gives them the motivation to support their kids no matter where they want to go.”