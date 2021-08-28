Thunderstorm advisory issued; if you're planning on being out on the road, drive carefully

There's a thunderstorm advisory out for the Guam International Airport and surrounding areas.

It's expected to be in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the Offices of Homeland Security/Civil Defense.

The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office noted that thunderstorms are possible or occurring within 20 nautical miles of the airport.

These storms have been producing occasional lightning. Residents should be alert and take precautions as required. If you see lightning or hear thunder, it's best to remain indoors.

For Guam, it is expected to be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms this evening.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense reminds the community to practice caution while traveling on wet roads, driving below the speed limit and allowing enough braking distance between vehicles.