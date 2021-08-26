Thunderstorm advisory issued; motorists asked to drive safetly

POOLING: Cars drive through water ponding on the sides of the road and low-lying areas. There's a thunderstorm advisory that extends 20 miles from the Guam International Airport Authority. The National Weather Service also issued a flood advisory for areas that are low-lying or have poor drainage. Haruo Simion/The Guam Daily Post 

The Guam Weather Forecast Office issued a thunderstorm advisory, in effect for the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport until 6:30 p.m. this evening.

Thunderstorms are possible or occurring within 20 nautical miles of the airport.

"Be alert and take precautions as required. If lightning is seen or thunder is heard, remain indoors," according to the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense.

For Guam, it is expected to be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms this evening.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense remind the community to practice caution while traveling on wet roads, driving below the speed limit and allowing enough braking distance between vehicles.

