The Guam Weather Forecast Office issued a thunderstorm advisory, in effect for the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport until 6:30 p.m. this evening.

Thunderstorms are possible or occurring within 20 nautical miles of the airport.

"Be alert and take precautions as required. If lightning is seen or thunder is heard, remain indoors," according to the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense.

For Guam, it is expected to be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms this evening.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense remind the community to practice caution while traveling on wet roads, driving below the speed limit and allowing enough braking distance between vehicles.