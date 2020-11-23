Thunderstorms are bringing lightning, rain, and winds with gusts up to 60 mph across Guam. Additionally, an urban and small flood advisory has been issued for Guam.

While it was expected to last through noon, a noon advisory says it's expected to last longer.

Boaters just west of Guam should seek shelter if possible and stay below deck if lightning is seen or thunder is heard.

Residents are urged to stay indoors as much as possible.

Areas seeing the worst of the weather could see some damage to roofs, siding, and trees around the yard.

Locations of heavy impact include Dededo, Tamuning, Yigo, Mangilao, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Barrigada, Yona, Hagatna Heights, Andersen AFB, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Sinajana, Asan, Piti and Santa Rita.

Flood advisory

The National Weather Service in Tiyan Guam issued an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory that will be in effect until 2 p.m.

At 12:05 p.m. ChST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen, according to the National Weather Service.

This is most of Guam with the focus across western Guam south of Apra Harbor and central to northern Guam.

Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will make minor flooding.

Precaution

A flood advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Turn around when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, NWS stated.

Hikers should avoid low-lying areas.