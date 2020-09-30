More rain is expected tonight as an area of moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms pass just west of Guam.

These showers will pass over portions of Guam, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service, Guam office.

If you're driving, be alert for reduced visibilities and ponding of water along roadways. Occasional lightning is also possible.

For boaters, expect visibility down to a quarter of a mile. If you hear thunder or see lightning, get below deck and avoid touching any metal parts.