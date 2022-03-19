Tickets almost sold out for 20th Annual Red Ball; special to-go dinners available

There are just a few tickets remaining for the first of three nights of the 20th Annual Red Ball.

But fear not, Chita Blaise, chief executive officer of Red Cross Guam Chapter, said supporters who prefer to enjoy delectable cuisine from the comfort of their home can order specially prepared five-course dinners to go at $250.

That was one of the updates Blaise provided The Guam Daily Post as the three-night gastronomic experience draws closer.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Red Ball is the American Red Cross Guam Chapter's signature fundraising event. The organization, which assists families in emergency situations, such as home fires or larger-scale disasters including typhoons, relies on the generosity of the community.

"The Red Ball is the largest income-generating event project of the Red Cross," Blaise said.

This year's event will be a culinary tour spanning three nights of cuisines from Europe, the Mediterranean, and Asia, the Red Cross has announced.

From March 24 to 26, The Hyatt Regency Guam lobby will be transformed with live entertainment and raffle prizes. Initially set at the beach, more guests will be able to enjoy the indoor setting due to the recent lifting of public health restrictions.

For those who have opted to dine in, the dress code will remain the same, requiring guests to wear suits, tuxedos, and evening gowns.

The Red Ball dinner, priced at $300 per person with tables of up to six people, will feature a five-course meal presented by Executive Chef Mirko Agostini in collaboration with renowned Chef Josef Budde, the Red Cross stated in a press release.

Each night will feature a special menu:

• March 24: Experience an Asian-inspired menu including a teppanyaki beef tenderloin and misoyaki salmon as the main courses.

• March 25: Enjoy a European-inspired menu with German and French delights, featuring beef roulade and kale-wrapped Atlantic salmon.

• March 26: Mediterranean-inspired meals from Spain and Italy, including white fish al cartoccio and a braised beef in chianti red wine sauce.

To secure a space or table, call Chita Blaise at 671-688-0280 or Sandra Ramiro at 671-688-0283.

Additionally, the Red Cross is collaborating with the Andrea R. Ilao Foundation to sell raffle tickets at $100 each for a chance to win a new 2021 Toyota Venza, courtesy of Atkins Kroll Guam. Tickets can be purchased at Atkins Kroll, JMI offices, select Mobil service stations, or at the Red Cross office in Hagåtña, Blaise said. The raffle drawing will be announced March 26, the final night of the Red Ball.

The mission of the American Red Cross is "to alleviate suffering in the face of disasters."

The Guam chapter continued to provide critical services to those in need despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, including providing logistical support to front-liners, the Red Cross stated in the press release. The organization receives no federal or local government funding.

For more information, contact the Guam Chapter at 671-472-6217 or visit the Red Ball on Facebook or Instagram.