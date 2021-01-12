Vaccination Clinics Clinics to administer the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines to Guam’s senior citizens ages 60 and up continue this week at two locations: Okkodo High School - 500 doses each day • Jan. 12 and 13, beginning at 8 a.m. Southern Regional Community Health Center - 250 doses each day • Jan. 13, 14 and 15, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Pre-screening eligibility for vaccinations: Must not be currently infected with COVID-19, or previously exposed within the last 14 days

Must not have received any other vaccine, such as the flu shot, in the last 14 days

Must not have taken any other COVID-19 vaccine products. For more information, call 311.

Vaccination for senior citizens ages 60 and up will continue this week following the high demand last week that overwhelmed the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, beginning at 8 a.m., DPHSS will be vaccinating up to 500 individuals ages 60 and older.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday beginning at 8:30 a.m., up to 250 senior citizens can get vaccinated at the Southern Regional Community Health Center.

Tickets will be issued on a first come first served basis so people don’t have to wait in line too long if they didn’t arrive early enough to get a ticket.

DPHSS will be issuing tickets for vaccinations to the first 500 individuals, per day.

Individuals must stay in their vehicles to receive tickets. For the safety of the community, walk-ins will not be accepted. Residents are asked to bring a photo ID.

This month, DPHSS officials started vaccinating Guam’s senior citizens beginning with those 75 and older two weeks ago. Last week, they started on those 60 years and older - a larger group that required public health to open the Southern Regional Health Clinic at Inarajan and also get the help of Guam Regional Medical City.

People lined up for hours, including Cheryl Jensen, a retired educator, who said sitting in a car for that long was difficult for her and her husband. On Friday, they drove to Okkodo High School and waited in traffic along Marine Corps Drive for nearly three hours before they were told they were in the wrong line of cars. The police officer said the correct line was the southbound lane that turns right from Marine Corps Drive to Route 3.

“How are we supposed to know this? There were no signs on the road, there were no announcements that I heard on the radio or in the news,” Jensen said.

She said her husband had taken a half-day off from work so they could get their first dose of the vaccine but it ended up being a long and disappointing day for them.

“We can’t afford to do that every day - just trying our luck,” she said. “When you sit in the car for so long you start to swell up and there’s just so many things… it’s a real pain. We just said never mind.”

Private clinics

Jensen and her husband returned home and she said she called her clinic to see if she could get the vaccine there.

Officials have said they’re working with FHP, the Seventh-day Adventist Clinic and American Medical Center, as well as Guam Renal Care centers.

American Medical Center has received 300 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, DPHSS stated.

Once each clinic meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention storage requirements for the vaccines, DPHSS can send the vaccines to them so they can start immunizing their patients.

Testing continues

Even as public health officials are working to vaccinate the community, testing continues.

The JIC reported eight new COVID-19 cases confirmed after 218 tests were conducted on Saturday.

Guam has a total of 7,412 reported cases of COVID-19 with 124 deaths, as of Sunday’s Joint Information Center report. There are 142 people in active isolation and 7,146 who have completed isolation.

The COVID Area Risk Score is at 1.3 and will be recalculated once reports from all participating labs are up to date, according to the JIC report.

The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. The ideal long-term goal is to sustain a CAR Score of 2.5 or less, which has been shown to correlate with very low to zero COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths.

There were 11 people with respiratory illness in local hospitals.

Guam Memorial Hospital has eight patients, four of whom are in the intensive care unit and three are on ventilators to help them breathe.

Guam Regional Medical City has three COVID-19 patients, none was in the ICU or on a ventilator.