SandCastle Guam's magic dinner shows will feature two new performers.

They are Alita and Xena and they're the first healthy baby tiger cubs born at SandCastle, said Mark Baldyga, chairman and CEO of the Baldyga Group.

The addition of the female tiger cubs brings the total number of tigers at SandCastle to six, Baldyga said.

He said the 2-month-old cubs are scheduled to make their first appearance on stage during SandCastle's Valentine's themed dinner show next month.

"We're excited to have Xena and Alita join our family...but the focus now is to ensure they are healthy and well taken care of," Baldyga said.

Darryl Atkinson, an animal trainer at the Sandcastle Guam, said the cubs are getting used to walking around with collars on.

Atkinson, who was present during the cubs' birth, said handling the cubs was easier than working with a tiger that's been imported to the island—noting that the bonding process would take longer.

According to a release, Xena and Alita weighed about 2 pounds and were nursed by their mother Tikara—a 4-year-old white Bengal tiger — until they were weaned at 8 weeks.

The cubs were then ready to eat solid food at 7 to 9 weeks old.

"When the two girls are fully grown, they'll weigh between 300 to 400 pounds," Atkinson said.

Eventually, the cubs would also be trained to get used to the lights, music, and other activity on stage, he added.

Aside from performing, Atkinson said the cubs serve as animal ambassadors that would help educate the public to protect the endangered species.

Young children "could develop an interest to help protect our wild," Atkinson said.

The public can watch Alita and Xena appear at SandCastle's Valentine's Dinner Show on Feb. 13 to 15.

From Feb. 17 through April 30, SandCastle is also offering a special for residents at $49 for adults. Each adult can bring one child 2 to 11 years old for free. An additional child will cost $16.

For more information on the dinner shows, visit www.bestguamtours.com or call 646-8000 or email at ereservations@baldyga.com.