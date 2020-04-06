Department of Parks and Recreation acting Director John Burch was returning to his office from monitoring work at Tiguac Cemetery as Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero wrapped up another press briefing on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Friday afternoon.

In the coming days, Leon Guerrero is expected to issue additional restrictions to enforce social distancing orders, as the government attempts to curb infection rates and avoid more COVID-19-related deaths.

From the first or second week of March, Parks and Rec, with assistance from the Department of Public Works, has been working on expanding the Tiguac Cemetery, a public cemetery also known as the Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery. Work accelerated late last month, involving bulldozers and more heavy equipment, Burch said. He is confident there is enough space in the cemetery, if needed.

In addition to parks and pools, another aspect of the department is operation of the cemetery in Piti. Burch has been on the job for about 2-1/2 weeks now. He wasn't initially aware that managing the cemetery was a responsibility of Parks and Rec.

"When I found out we had the cemetery, I realized my involvement was going to involve a whole lot more than taking care of parks and repairing swimming pools and the Paseo Stadium. That it become an integral part of the life of this island when you start burying family and friends," Burch said. "It hit me almost right away."

'We must prepare for the worst'

Burch has seen several funerals take place already and is anticipating more burials due to COVID-19, he added. Burch said he sent out memos to mortuaries stating that the $500 burial fee was being waived effective March 23. This is because a lot of people have fallen on economic hardship, he added.

It's sad that resources have to be put into these efforts "but we have no choice, we must prepare for the worst," Burch said.

"We're preparing for the worst and praying for the best, and hoping we don't get the surge everybody is talking about," he added.

As of today, Tiguac could comfortably hold 500 single plots, according to Burch. The cemetery could be expanded further by using property adjacent to the cemetery that belongs to GovGuam and hasn't been turned over to another entity in the government.

"There is a chance to expand even further than what we have now," he said.

As of Friday afternoon, there were three deaths that had resulted from COVID-19. Medical officials are projecting around 3,000 deaths after five months with the current trajectory. Additional social distancing enforcement is forthcoming to help hold down that trajectory, but even with a 50% decrease in spread, around 700 deaths are projected.