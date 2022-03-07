Senators in the Guam Legislature will have 90 days from March 1 to act on proposed rules and regulations for a local adult use cannabis industry.

The time frame to adopt as is, reject or modify the proposal began when the rules, which were just recently approved by the Office of the Attorney General was sent to lawmakers. The proposal covers a wide range of policies, from how much businesses seeking licenses to sell or grow cannabis pay the government annually, to what colors are allowed on product packaging.

If senators do not approve, reject or amend the rules by the 90-day deadline, the proposal will go into effect without changes.

While the rules and regulations are about 120 pages, more than 1,000 more page’s worth of supporting documents, like board minutes, public hearing transcripts and fiscal impact estimates are included in the packet sent to lawmakers.

A preliminary cost assessment for the government of Guam included in these attachments shows the new industry creates the need to hire 19 new 19 employees across three agencies: the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Department of Revenue and Taxation, costing $882,955 in additional personnel expenses for them.

These agencies also estimate they will require $869,300 in new operational expenses, like vehicles and software, to help regulate the program.

Potential positive economic impacts are included as well, through a study prepared for GovGuam by Tourism Economics. The study estimates the island could see $11.5 million in cannabis sales from both tourists and residents in the first year dispensaries operate. Local residents accounted for 88% of sales in the study.

The rules have been referred to the legislature’s committee on economic development, agriculture, power and energy and the arts, chaired by Sen. Clynt Ridgell. The committee has oversight of the Cannabis Control Board, which is seeking to adopt the rules.

Ridgell told The Guam Daily Post on Friday he and his office is still reviewing the submitted rules, regulations and supporting documents.