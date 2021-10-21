'Time is quickly approaching': Transition to 10-digit dialing begins on Sunday for Guam

Guam telecom carriers are reminding residents that beginning Sunday, all local calls must include the island's 671 area code, also known as 10-digit dialing.

The change is being made ahead of the implementation of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which can be reached by dialing 988 beginning July 16, 2022.

The prefix 988 is used in some Guam phone numbers as well as other U.S. jurisdictions - and the change must be made in order for the hotline to work.

"When it comes to suicide prevention and mental health aid, every second matters. Right now, if a loved one wanted to take the courageous step to ask for help, they would have to dial 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. A number too long to remember in times of crisis. Beginning July of next year, when you have an urgent mental health need, you’ll call just 3 digits - '988'; similar to '911' for police, fire, or rescue emergencies," a release from the Guam telecom companies stated.

By Oct. 24, dialing a local number without the area code will result in an error message prompting callers to try again.

Residents are advised to update contacts to incorporate Guam's area code, as well as reprogram all numbers on life safety systems or medical monitoring devices, PBXs, fax machines, internet dial-up numbers, fire or burglar alarms and security systems or gates.

Businesses should check their websites, stationery, advertising materials, and personal and business checks for contact information to ensure the numbers are updated.

Roderick Boss, the chief executive officer at Docomo Pacific, stated mental health is a major issue on the island, and while they know there will be some frustration with the initial transition, the benefits of the hotline "outweigh that on many levels."

GTA Chief Operating Officer Andrew Gayle said uniting with other providers to educate the island about the transition was critical to give residents time to prepare. He also said the implementation of the 988 hotline is a positive step for the community.

“The time is quickly approaching for all Guam residents to include the area code with every phone call ... To help with the transition, we encourage all residents to update their contact lists to include 671 and to take the suggested steps to make sure that all life safety systems, medical monitoring devices, security systems and other devices will continue to work as intended," Jim Oehlerking, the chief executive officer of IT&E, stated in the release.