A time-sensitive land lease bill for the 198-megawatt Ukudu power plant failed to get on the legislative session agenda Friday, after objections were raised over how long the bill's committee report had been posted on the Legislature's website.

The bill's author, Sen. Joe San Agustin, attempted twice to get the bill on the session agenda, and each time failed to garner enough votes to proceed.

The Ukudu power plant is a key asset for the Guam Power Authority and for the island as a whole, GPA has said. The facility is to become the next main power plant for Guam, and is part of a consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The plant is due for commissioning by April 2024, but, so far, only site clearing has been completed. Site grading is in process. The Korea Electric Power Corp. consortium will construct and operate the plant facility, selling power to GPA for a number of years, before turning over the facility to the utility.

Full construction won't begin until the financing entity for KEPCO releases more than $500 million in remaining funding.

And lenders won't release the money until land lease agreements between GPA and Guam Ukudu Power LLC, the local subsidiary for the consortium, are authorized by law. The leases refer to the main site at Ukudu and for a reserve generation facility in Piti.

Bill 301-36 would accomplish this condition, but the legislation hit a snag Friday. Sen. Telo Taitague objected to its placement on the agenda for reportedly failing to satisfy a notice period.

"There should be at least five days that this bill should be on the legislative website," Taitague said.

The committee report for Bill 301, which needs to be reported out for the measure to be eligible as a confirmed agenda item, was filed May 25, or just a couple of days before session began.

However, Speaker Therese Terlaje told Taitague there is no five-day rule, but said the senator could object if she wanted. Taitague said she objected as a matter of transparency.

Bill 301 failed to be placed on the agenda after a vote. San Agustin later motioned to reconsider the prior action. Again Taitague objected and, again the motion failed after the vote.

Similar objections

This is another example of objections levied over noticing periods for committee reports.

A recent matter involved two critical bills related to school year requirements. In that case, the bills did make it onto the agenda after repeated attempts.

The Guam Daily Post asked San Agustin if he would keep pushing for Bill 301 to be on the agenda, but no response was immediately provided.

He did say during session Friday that Bill 301 is time-sensitive. GPA, too, has said the bill needs to pass as soon as possible. GPA General Manager John Benavente has said he hoped to get this issue completed by May, and that utility officials don't want to be put in a position in which costs for the power plant project could increase.

Another bill related to the Ukudu power plant, to create an exemption for the reserve facility in Piti, saw some delay. While lawmakers and the governor granted that exemption, it came too late to avoid potential increases in costs for the reserve facility.

The Post asked San Agustin and GPA if Bill 301 also needed to pass before a certain date. Answers are pending.