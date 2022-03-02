Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Del. Michael San Nicolas were among the first ones to react to President Joe Biden's first State of the Union Address, which wrapped up with a sound of optimism about the U.S. economy amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Our administration stands wholeheartedly with President Biden. Now is the time for us to focus on rebuilding our future after two years of balancing the health of our people and economy," the governor said in a statement.

Guam has lifted most of the COVID-19 restrictions, but not the mask mandate and the limit on the number of people that can socially gather.

In his wide-ranging speech Tuesday night, Biden urged Congress to lower the prices of drugs, vowed to boost research to cut cancer rates, called for raising the minimum wage to $15, and promised a "back to more normal routines" after the world has battled COVID-19 for two years.

"We share the president's sentiments that it is time to open up our community, support people getting back to work, execute to normalize managing COVID like we do all other illnesses and diseases, and get all of the relief money the Congress made available, to include the over $400 million this administration is sitting on, out to our people," San Nicolas said.

The governor said as Guam unites in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, the government knows times are tough with all that is going on in the world.

"Our administration looks forward to working with the leaders of our community to help families meet the rising cost of goods. We fully support the president’s plan to lower consumer costs, particularly on prescription drugs, energy, and child care. These initiatives will build on the investments we have made islandwide and strengthen the relief programs being executed locally by the hard working men and women in our agencies," the governor said.

Gas prices on Guam went up another 10 cents on Tuesday, bringing to $5.49 a gallon of regular grade fuel.

Biden said the U.S. has worked with 30 countries to release 60 million barrels of oil from reserves around the world "to help blunt gas prices" in the U.S.

Since 2020, Guam has received billions of dollars for COVID-19 response and recovery.

"The Biden Harris Administration has invested historical amounts in our island. From healthcare to infrastructure, from childcare to education, historic levels of economic growth and investments in workforce development. Democrats are delivering. While some of us are rolling up our sleeves and getting people back to work, we must call out the naysayers who continue to divide our community for the sake of a headline," Democratic Party of Guam Chairman Anthony M. Babauta said.

The Democratic Party of Guam also posed the question of whether Guam Republicans agree with former President Donald Trump who praised Russian President Vladimir Putin as "smart," "savvy" and a "genius."

"Republicans have worked hard to avoid answering questions about Donald Trump’s praise but that simply is not a tenable position as the Ukrainian people bravely fight back against Putin’s invasion," the Democratic Party of Guam said. "As long as Republicans look to Donald Trump as their party leader, they have to answer for his reckless adoration of an authoritarian."

Biden, in his speech, said the United States of America stand with the Ukrainian people.

"When the history of this era is written, Putin's war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger," Biden said.

The Republican Party of Guam and other leaders were sought for comment as well.