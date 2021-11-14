Timely tax refunds are welcome; we look forward to when the announcements are no longer necessary

The Department of Revenue and Taxation’s most recent processing of tax refunds, just over $1.8 million, was paid out to residents who filed tax returns by Oct. 14.

That’s a 26-day turn-around time, according to a press release from Adelup, which also attributes this quickness to the government’s improved finances.

In the last two years, the island has received more than $2 billion in federal aid to help thousands of unemployed Guamanians and to keep the economy and government afloat during the pandemic. Government officials have said they’re working to stretch those dollars beyond the current fiscal year and put them to the best use.

Looking ahead at future tax filing seasons, it helps that the federally mandated Earned Income Tax Credits, which makes up close to 50% of the island’s tax refund costs and was previously paid out of GovGuam’s local tax dollars, will now be paid for the by federal government. That frees up more local dollars for the government to pay tax refunds. Hopefully, also within a month of filing returns.

Waiting for less than a month for tax refunds is a novelty for the people of Guam. Unlike the folks in the U.S. states whose tax refunds, for many years, are received within weeks. Guamanians in previous years have had to wait up to years for their tax refunds unless they were able to somehow show a level of emergency.

That the men and women of DRT, who are charged with processing and auditing of tax returns, and then the Department of Administration is able to sort and prep the checks for release - in the midst of a pandemic where both agencies have added tasks related to COVID-19 funding - ought to be acknowledged.

At the end of the day - as noted by the court order that required your government to pay tax refunds within six months of filing or six months after the historically April 15 tax filing deadline - that’s your tax refunds that the government owes you. And you should be able to anticipate that you’ll get your tax refund in a timely manner.

Imagine walking into a store and handing a $50 bill to cover the $40 you owe for the services and products you received, and then the cashier telling you they’ll mail you your refunds - hopefully in a few days though it could take longer.

You’d wonder if that cashier had lost his or her mind.

Many of us have family and friends in the mainland who always wonder why we in Guam are still waiting for tax refunds months after filing the returns.

The governor’s office said this improved wait time illustrates the administration’s continued commitment to the timely payment of income tax refunds.

“Since 2019, the DRT and the DOA have been working to ensure refunds are processed and paid on a consistent, expedient basis and continue to pay out tax refunds over six times faster than what is required by Court Order,” according to the press release.

The governor then is quoted: “Prior to our Administration, tax refunds were paid up to six months after the filing due date … We have improved our finances and now our people are getting their tax refunds faster than any other time in Guam history.”

Guam’s government may be one of the few jurisdictions that announces when its done its job of paying out tax refunds. Some would argue is necessary since it took tax payers taking the government to Court.

And kudos does go to DOA, DRT and the administration for paying tax refunds and beating that six-month timeline.

However, we look forward to the day when paying out tax refunds is so matter of fact, like police officers patrolling the streets, nurses tending to patients, or teachers teaching students, that no announcements are necessary.