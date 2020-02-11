Timicca murder trial to begin in 2 weeks

A 12-member jury will be selected in the next two weeks in the murder trial for defendant Brandon Michael Acosta.

He appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Monday.

Jury selection is set to begin on Feb. 24.

The 25-year-old man is facing criminal charges in connection to the 2018 murder and rape of Dededo teen Timicca Jadean Nauta.

In December 2019, the court determined that Acosta was fit to stand trial after he underwent an evaluation.

Acosta, who has admitted to his part in multiple home burglaries reported in June 2018, allegedly told at least one other inmate that he murdered Nauta on June 16, 2018 at Nauta's great-grandmother’s home along Chalan Koda in Dededo.

Police learned of the information and brought Acosta in for questioning in October 2018.

Acosta has said that killing Nauta was a “mistake,” and he blamed his actions on his use of methamphetamine, court documents state.