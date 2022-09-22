Tip leads to OPA audit of contractors board

The Office of Public Accountability is currently conducting a performance audit of licensing and investigation procedures at the Guam Contractors License Board.

The audit was initiated earlier this year, after the OPA received a hotline tip following the release of a procurement appeal decision in February.

Accountability Auditor Vincent Duenas clarified that it was the OPA's decision implicating former CLB Executive Director Cecil "Buddy" Orsini that preceded the tip.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Orisni reportedly helped contractor JMI-Edison in its protest appeal on a planned award of an airport baggage handling system contract to Menzies Aviation. Orsini reportedly acted without consulting his board.

The OPA dismissed the JMI-Edison appeal and Orsini resigned shortly after the release of the decision, at Adelup's request.

For its part, JMI-Edison stated that the OPA was manipulated into believing wrongdoing had occurred. Company President Ed Ilao stated that their lawyers were never provided the opportunity to correct the record.

The OPA audit will go over five years' worth of information, from even before Orsini's time as the administrative head of the CLB.

"The scope of the audit covers January 2017 through December 2021. We anticipate completing it by the end of the first quarter or beginning of the second quarter of (fiscal year) 2023," Duenas told the Guam Daily Post.

OPA officials first approached CLB about the audit in May, and came to the CLB office for an in-person visit about two weeks ago, according to board staff.

Ciriaco Sanchez Jr., the current CLB executive director, said he was not given a reason as to why the OPA was conducting its audit, but added that he supported the effort.

"It's something I proactively approach, because I want to know what we need to do to improve the situation," Sanchez said. "We welcome the audit. Like I said, to me, it's a positive thing to happen for the department or for any agencies."

Board members did discuss the audit briefly during a meeting Wednesday. Comments made during the meeting indicated this was the first time an OPA audit on the CLB was taking place.

"It's difficult because we found ourselves digging back to 2017 trying to pull out documents that they wish to review. So, that's been a rough one, but CLB's moving with it, and we have gave them what they're wanting," Sanchez said at the meeting.

Board vice chairperson Rena Borja expressed some concern.

"There's not enough manpower over there for you guys to be pulling these documents out all these so many years. ... Could they not at least do that one year at a time? I mean that's a lot of files you have to go through to pull, your people to pull those to get to them, and then make sure it gets back to where it's supposed to be," Borja said.

Sanchez replied that the work is now done and he believed the CLB has satisfied the OPA's request. He also commended his staff for the work they've done to facilitate the audit.