A man accused of burglarizing Mama Tita’s Bakery in Santa Rita and two other thefts reported in 2019 admitted to his wrongdoing and showed remorse to his victims.

Shawn Michael Santos pleaded guilty to attempted theft as a third-degree felony and two counts of criminal trespass as a misdemeanor before Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas on Wednesday.

According to his plea deal, he was sentenced to five years in prison with all but three years suspended.

It was said in court that Santos could get out of prison early if he successfully completes the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment program.

The judge previously rejected the plea agreement which would have had Santos admit to a lesser charge of burglary as a third-degree felony and serve a two-year prison sentence.

Attorney Jay Arriola, who represents Mama Tita's, spoke on behalf of his client.

“She just wanted to let it be known to Shawn and the parties that what he did really made her feel insecure in her own home and her own business where she lived all her life. Every time she is reminded of that video, she is reminded of how dangerous the situation was and could’ve gotten had she turned around and seen him,” Arriola said. “It was good to express her fear to Shawn and he immediately apologized to her and to his other victims, and he promised not to do it again. He was very sincere in that. I appreciate that on behalf of my client. What she really wanted was just assurances that it’s not going to happen again, that he’s learned his lesson and that she is still safe.”

Incidents

In December 2019, Santos was accused of taking a bag from the victim's car and taking multiple identification cards, Post files state.

Video surveillance also showed a person walking in and out of the bakery, appearing to be watching the victim. He then grabbed a bag that was on a chair inside the kitchen and flees, court documents state.

The theft at the bakery was the second incident reported to police in which Santos was identified as the suspect.

On Aug. 27, 2019, a woman arrived at her home in Agat to find Santos holding her bush cutter before he dropped it and ran off, documents state.

The woman told police that she noticed her sliding door was open and her phone was missing.

She then posted photos of Santos on Facebook, where others had identified him, documents state. The woman followed up with police on Nov. 5, 2019 and told officers that she often saw the suspect around the village and frequenting a certain apartment building.

Santos was also implicated in a third incident on Dec. 13, 2019.

A man told police he noticed Santos outside his home.

Santos drove off after the victim went outside to find out what he wanted, documents state. Video surveillance captured the incident. The man told police Santos’ license plate number, after which police pulled him over and arrested him, documents state.

“Hopefully this can stand as a lesson to most people that there are cameras out there watching. Don’t forget things go viral and you will pay,” Arriola said.