Tita’s Bakery pushes past pandemic strain to continue producing guyuria

Mariquita “Tita” C. Leon Guerrero doesn’t want to take out a loan for her business.

“Sometimes they ask me to make a loan. I’m scared!” 83-year-old Leon Guerrero said. “What if I don’t pay them? … I don’t want to lose anything of what I have. Because these are all inherited from my parents.”

The longtime businesswoman said the pandemic inflicted a sizable hit to her company, Tita’s Bakery.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“The business went down at least 25%,” Leon Guerrero said.

Tita Jr. Cookies, the business owned by her daughter Genevieve “Genny” L.G. Garrett, also has struggled these past 21 months.

Local and federal agencies offered relief aid to business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic. Leon Guerrero said she didn’t take them up on any pandemic loan offer.

When tourism came to a grinding halt, so did guyuria orders from hotels and Tumon-based businesses such as DFS, according to Leon Guerrero.

Fortunately, now things are looking up.

“Just this morning, Westin called,” Leon Guerrero said Dec. 30, 2021. “Small orders. But even small orders, even if they want 25 bags, I jump and go deliver the 25 bags.”

Leon Guerrero is optimistic about Tita’s Bakery coming out on the other side of the pandemic intact. Since 1965, she has followed a tried and true financial plan of action.

“If I make $1 for the day, I save 50 cents for my ingredients and the 50 cents I spend,” Leon Guerrero said. “I just budget. I just budget.”

There is no company to which she is indebted, she said.

“I tell you, no company here in Guam that I charged. I have zero charge. They come? My check is ready,” Leon Guerrero said. “And I won’t order if I don’t have money in the bank to pay them.”

When other businesses closed following the 9/11 attacks, Leon Guerrero said Tita’s Bakery was unharmed. She thanked God for surviving that era.

“Then, we have this,” she said, referring to the pandemic. The business has had to adapt and kept operations going, making and baking and delivering the renowned guyuria — albeit in smaller batches — to clients across the island.

It’s near impossible to discuss anything guyuria without mentioning Tita Leon Guerrero. Her name has become synonymous with these classic CHamoru treats. There are several guyuria recipes posted online these days. Some have called the bite-sized, rigid confection a CHamoru “jawbreaker.” People comment on the websites that post guyuria recipes and, while they are often grateful for a way to placate their cravings, many note that there’s nothing as satisfying as guyuria from Tita’s Bakery.

In addition to guyuria, the bakery also sells rosketti. But that’s more of a sideline job, Leon Guerrero insisted.

“Because that is hard labor. You have to do it manually, one by one. It’s hard,” Leon Guerrero said, adding that the cost of ingredients for those cookies can add up.

Guyuria, meanwhile, is straightforward.

“With guyuria, just go grind the coconut. Make the juice out of it. Mix it with water and the coconut and mix it all up and you’re done,” Leon Guerrero said.

Leon Guerrero makes it sound easy, but savvy businesspeople know that launching and sustaining an operation over decades, as Tita Leon Guerrero has done, is not an easy feat.

The 83-year-old still works in the bakery. She still drives and delivers the product to her clients. She reviews her accounting books at night regularly before handing them off to her bookkeeper. Tita’s Bakery is a small and loyal operation in 2021, just as it was when it launched in 1965.

“I have an employee that is here for 20 years,” she said. “My other employee is like 14 years.”

Her granddaughter Mariana Koffend said she grew up with those employees.

“They raised me,” Mariana Koffend said. “I remember them since ever since.”

Before the pandemic, Leon Guerrero said she had a staff of four. Leon Guerrero lost one employee during the pandemic. Work stopped in the first three months of the pandemic, but when business started to pick up again, her longtime employees returned.

“I hired back two, so now there’s four and, including me, is five,” Leon Guerrero said of her crew.

From her product to her staff, Tita’s Bakery is very much a family business. In the early days, Leon Guerrero’s daughters helped her in the mornings before going to school. Even her husband had a hand in the operations.

“My husband one day sat down on a table and started doing a sketch,” the 83-year-old recalled. “You can see the yellow box with the old lady there, and the man kamyo-ing the niyok.”

That design was perfected and became part of Leon Guerrero’s guyuria packaging, with “Tita’s Guguria” scrawled across the top. In addition to the yellow box, the bakery packages its confections in plastic bags, with “Tita’s Guguria” displayed in bold, blue print across the front.

Even with decades of dominating the guyuria market, Leon Guerrero said she welcomes competition.

As she puts it, competition makes her move and work to improve the product.

“There’s one lady that tried to compete with me. I say, ‘Go for it, girl,’” Leon Guerrero said. “It didn’t take long. I don’t see her around.”

While other businesses clamor for potential customers’ attention at every possible juncture, advertising on the sides of buildings, in newspapers, in Facebook posts, or mid-roll ads on YouTube videos, Tita’s Bakery products seem to sell themselves.

“You know what? I never look for customer. Never,” Leon Guerrero said. “Customer comes to me.”

Selling her products online doesn’t entice Leon Guerrero. When other companies have approached her about expanding operations to Hawaii or the other states, she has rejected the offers.

“No way I’m going to do that,” she said. “No. I just want to keep it on Guam. This is original.”

Local mom-and-pop stores, grocery stores, gas stations and military bases stock her products.

The guyuria business put her daughters through school, which has led to other improvements for Guam. One of Leon Guerrero’s daughters, Garrett, earned her Ph.D. in education and teaches future educators at the University of Guam. Her other daughter, Renee L.G. Koffend, also earned her doctorate and returned to Guam as an audiologist and owns Guam Hearing Doctors.

Tita Leon Guerrero and her family have nourished Guamanians for generations now, in more ways than one.