Forty-three-year-old Michael Usalla is being remembered as a selfless man.

Family members have identified Usalla as the man who was killed following a high-speed chase with Guam police that ended tragically in Tiyan on Dec. 30.

His ex-wife, Sharon Peterson, told The Guam Daily Post that Mike was a good dad.

He's a father of two who always helped others, she said.

"It's just unfortunate," said Peterson. "Up until now, we don't even understand how it happened."

Police said the chase began after officers spotted a motorcyclist traveling recklessly northbound on Marine Corps Drive by Asan Beach Park around 10 p.m.

The chase continued toward Sunset Boulevard, which connects to Maga'haga Highway in Tiyan with multiple police cars involved.

It ended after Usalla crashed into another vehicle.

A witness told the Post the motorcyclist veered onto the oncoming lane and, at impact, was thrown off the motorbike.

Medics were unable to perform CPR on Usalla, because the crash injured him too severely.

He was rushed to Guam Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said the driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene.

Guam police continue to investigate the crash. There’s no word yet on when Usalla’s body will be autopsied.