Tiyan High employee tests positive for COVID-19 on the first day of the school year

An employee at Tiyan High School tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, which is the start of the new school year for Guam public schools.

The contact tracing effort is ongoing and close contacts of the confirmed case will be contacted directly by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, according to the Joint Information Center.

A close contact is an individual who has come in face-to-face contact with a confirmed COVID-19 individual for at least 10 minutes or more and within six feet, or who has had direct contact with infectious secretions of the confirmed COVID-19 individual such as being coughed on. Both the confirmed case and close contacts will not be permitted to return to campus until cleared by DPHSS.

To date, there have been a total of 558 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths, 352 released from isolation, and 201 active cases. Of those cases, 484 are classified as civilians and 59 are military service members.

For updated information on COVID-19 cases on Guam, visit the COVID-19 Dashboard and Situation Report at http://dphss.guam.gov/covid-19/.

Beginning Tuesday, portions of the Tiyan High School campus will be closed for cleaning and disinfecting, to include areas of the campus accessed by the confirmed COVID-19 individual. These portions of the campus will be off-limits until cleaning is completed. Remaining portions of the campus will remain accessible by school personnel.

Daily precautions are taken at GDOE school sites to safeguard the health and safety of employees, students, and families, according to the Joint Information Center. Not only are schools cleaned and sanitized daily, but other safety precautions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to include the following: required face coverings for all students and staff; temperature screening upon arrival; 6 feet physical distancing; regular cleaning of frequently touched surfaces and common areas; and encouraging employees to wash hands and sanitize often, JIC added.