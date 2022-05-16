Days after the lifting of the indoor mask mandate, it still looks and feels like any other pandemic day in Guam's grocery stores, retail stores, churches and malls where many still choose to wear face masks.

"To each his own," 24-year-old Corey Camacho, who still wears a mask at indoor public places, said while at Agana Shopping Center on Wednesday with his 1-year-old daughter and wife. "It's to protect my family and myself."

Camacho said he's asthmatic, so he's been taking extra precautions since the COVID-19 pandemic started, including consistently wearing a mask.

"It's ironic because I'm asthmatic, but I'm the only one who didn't get COVID in the house," he said of his household of six, five of whom tested positive for the coronavirus. He didn't have an asthma attack either over the course of the pandemic.

The governor lifted the indoors mask mandate May 3, the last local restriction to be lifted.

On paper, it was a momentous day since it was the first time people could go into nearly any indoor public place without any face covering in more than two years. But many are still holding onto it for its protective value.

Steve Lam said at his age of 65, he chooses to keep the mask on at indoor public places – whether it's at church, the grocery store, shopping center or Home Depot. The elderly and those with medical conditions are at high risk of catching the virus.

"It's better to get the extra protection, in addition to vaccination," Lam said, after he got his second booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday.

Not only does he feel safer with his mask, but he also doesn't find it burdensome to wear

Lam is also heartened to see many others apparently feeling the same and still masking up.

"It doesn't bother me anymore," he said. "I will wait a little while until it's stable. We're still seeing some fluctuation."

Guam's daily COVID-19 positivity and hospitalization rates have been low for several weeks now, but COVID-19-related fatalities spring up every now and then. There have been a total of 358 deaths since March 2020.

Elena G., 26, said most of the customers in the coffee shop where she works have been wearing a mask, even after the lifting of the mandate.

"Not a lot of people come in without a mask. For the most part, I don't really mind it," she said.

She still wears a mask at work not because her employer mandates it, she said, but because she wants to minimize the risk of bringing the virus home at the end of each work day.

"There's five of us in the house, and my dad is now considered elderly. I'm thankful we've all been fine since COVID started," she said. "I think part of that is we've taken all steps needed to protect us, mask included."

Guam Army National Guard Capt. Denise Chargualaf, commander of Task Force Medical, Joint Task Force 671, said most of those who come in for a COVID-19 vaccination at the Agana Shopping Center have their masks on, although there are masks readily available should anyone forget to bring theirs.

Inside the vaccination clinic, mask wearing is still required but the moment a person steps out of it, the mask can come off.

Since the availability of the second booster shot for the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, the vaccination clinic at the Agana Shopping Center has been seeing 100 to 150 people a day.

Prior to that, the clinic was seeing fewer individuals, at times as few as 30, since 96% of Guam's vaccine-age population has been fully vaccinated, and many got their first booster shot.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, a registered nurse, also noted that many in the community are choosing to wear a mask to help protect themselves, even with the lifting of the mandate.

"I went to Mass (on Sunday), everyone was wearing their masks. And then in the grocery stores and stuff, people were wearing their masks. Which is OK, that's fine, I encourage that. Continue to wear your mask as you feel comfortable," she said.

Should there be a spike in cases or another surge, she said the indoor mask mandate could be the first mandate to be reinstated.

As time goes on and people feel more comfortable and cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline, more people will eventually let go of the masks, the governor said.

Kathy A., a 51-year-old mother of two, said she's keeping her mask on in public places because she's diabetic and has high blood pressure.

"I don't want to be at the hospital and my children wouldn't be with me. That's why I'm still wearing this and try not to go out if not really needed," she said, while her son was getting his booster shot.

Since Guam started implementing the mask mandate, she said, she's never gotten the flu and despite some scares, she never tested positive for COVID-19.

"I still take precautions. Because of my condition, I might end up at the hospital if I get COVID so I try not to get COVID. My daughter still wears a mask at work even if it's not required," she said. "My son, he takes off his mask and I tell him, if he gets together with his classmates and they all take off their mask, to please keep a social distance. For other people, it's their choice whether to still wear a mask or not."