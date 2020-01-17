2,500 to join multinational exercise Cope North

The United States, Japan and Australia are scheduled to participate in Cope North 2020 at Andersen Air Force Base on Guam for 10 days next month.

Cope North is a multilateral U.S. Pacific Air Forces-sponsored field training exercise conducted annually.

The exercise focuses on large-force employment and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training to enhance interoperability among U.S., Australian and Japanese forces.

More than 1,300 U.S. airmen, Marines and sailors will train alongside approximately 1,200 combined Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force service members during the exercise, utilizing more than 100 aircraft from 21 flying units.

The exercise will run from Feb. 12 through Feb. 28.