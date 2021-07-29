Justice has been served more than two years after Guam businessman Pyung Sik Lee was murdered at the hands of Frank Joseph Salas Guzman, according to Lee’s longtime friend, Joseph Shon.

Guzman pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole by Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Wednesday.

“That’s right! Because he killed him with a bat and knife. And for what? Only to take money. Why kill a person?” Shon said. “The judge must show that if you kill somebody then you stay in jail for life. He is very foolish. Only take the money or take something. But to kill is really foolish.”

Guzman did not testify after admitting his guilt.

He will be eligible for parole in 15 years.

“The people are content knowing the defendant took responsibility for his crime and that he will serve a life sentence,” said Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown. “The defendant can take the steps necessary to learn from this terrible mistake and may have a chance at becoming a contributing member of society if he shows remarkable rehabilitation and proves it during a parole hearing after serving his sentence.”

High on meth

Lee was the owner of LSP Construction. Guzman had worked for the company.

In February 2019, Lee was found at the company's compound in Harmon with a gash on the top of his head and four stab wounds to his torso. He was 63.

Guzman told police he was high on crystal methamphetamine at the time of the attack, according to Post files.

A witness told police that Guzman admitted he had beaten Lee because Lee owed him money.

An autopsy determined Lee died from a blunt impact to the head and punctures to the torso, police said.

Prosecutors said Guzman also admitted to stealing Lee’s car and eventually abandoning it along a northern pipeline where it was later found by police.

Guzman will have to pay Lee’s family $23,854 in restitution.

'A good guy'

“He has two sons and his wife. They will be, not happy, but feel satisfied because they can see what happens to this bad person for his mistakes,” Shon said.

The outcome of the case had Shon think back to the past two and a half years without his friend.

“I used to see him almost three, four days a week. We had a meal together. He helped so many Koreans. He was a good guy,” he said. “He is now in heaven, peacefully. I still miss him.”