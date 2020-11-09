Today marks start of 7-day early voting for runoff

Today marks the opening of the expanded seven-day early voting period for the congressional runoff election between Del. Michael San Nicolas and former Del. Robert Underwood.

The runoff election between the two Democrats will be Nov. 17.

The seven-day early voting, compared to the initial plan of only one day, gives thousands of registered voters a chance to cast their ballots in the safest way possible in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, said Maria Pangelinan, executive director of the Guam Election Commission.

On Sunday, election commissioners said voter turnout for the runoff election could be lower than the record-low 52% turnout for the general election, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early voting service will be provided on Veterans Day and on Saturday, Pangelinan said.

No appointment is necessary to vote early at the GEC office on the third floor of the GCIC Building in Hagåtña or by curbside voting. It's on a first-come, first-served basis.

Voters are required to bring a photo ID and are encouraged to bring a black-ink pen. Using a blue-ink pen is no longer allowed, given the high sensitivity of new tabulators.

GEC will be able to provide a pen if the voter does not bring one.

The commission also reminds voters that they must fill in the oval next to the candidate of their choice.

The early voting schedule is as follows:

Monday, Nov. 9, to Friday, Nov. 13 - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 14 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 16 - 9 a.m. to noon

GEC has set aside 9-10 a.m. as manåmko' hour, for the elderly and people with disabilities.

Pangelinan said those who want homebound voting service in their own homes are encouraged to call GEC at 477-9791 for appointments. Homebound service begins Wednesday.

Those who are in COVID-19 quarantine and isolation facilities are also urged to call GEC for homebound voting service.

Who can vote?

GEC officials said those who can vote in the delegate runoff election are:

All registered voters. To be sure you're a registered voter, check the GEC website at gec.guam.gov or call GEC at 477-9791.

Registered voters who were not able to vote in the general election.

Voters, regardless of voting district. They may vote early either in the GEC office or curbside.

Registered voters who are currently off island. Request an absentee ballot now by downloading the form from the GEC website and then mailing it to GEC right away, postmarked no later than Nov. 17.

Those who requested and received general election ballots. They also were able to get a federal absentee ballot, which can now be used to vote in the delegate runoff.

The same health and safety guidelines used in the general election early voting will be observed, including mandatory wearing of masks, temperature check, social distancing and sanitization.

Those who choose walk-in voting can park behind the old StayWell Building beside the GCIC Building.

Pangelinan said voters can also call GEC at 477-9791 if they want their application forms prefilled or for any question they may have.

Underwood vs. San Nicolas

A runoff election between the top two vote-getters in the three-way delegate race is required by law because no one got 50%-plus-one of the votes during the general election.

San Nicolas got the highest number of votes, but the 13,000 votes he received accounted for only 45.9% of the 28,293 votes cast in the congressional race.

Underwood, a former delegate and former University of Guam president, received 9,300, or 32.87% of, the votes.

Republican William "Wil" Castro received 5,942, or 21% of, the votes.