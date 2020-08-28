Guam has 55 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 1,287, the Joint Information Center reported at 8:35 p.m. Friday.

The new cases came from 570 samples tested.

To date, a total of 789 active cases in isolation in hospitals or at home.

Guam has lost 10 people to COVID-related deaths.

On Friday, August 28, 2020, the Guam Department of Education confirmed that six additional employees tested positive for COVID-19. One case was identified each at Marcial Sablan Elementary School, Tiyan High School, John F. Kennedy High School, the GDOE Tiyan headquarters, and two cases were identified at Simon Sanchez High School. Five of the six were identified through contact tracing.

Here's the breakdown of the new 55 cases and where their samples were tested:

• Department of Public Health & Social Services: 19 positive, 283 tested

• Naval Health Research Center/U.S. Naval Hospital: 22 positive, 137 tested

• Diagnostic Laboratory Services: 4 positive, 45 tested

• Guam Memorial Hospital Authority: 6 positive, 44 tested

• Guam Regional Medical City: 1 positive, 48 tested

• Private clinics: 3 positive, 13 tested

Demographics:

• Female: 574

• Male: 713

• North: 644

• Central: 312

• South: 200

• Homeless: 4

• Non-resident: 55

• Identified in quarantine: 82

Ages

• 90+: 5

• 80-89: 15

•70-79: 41

• 60-69: 121

• 50-59: 188

• 40-49: 166

• 30-39: 264

• 20-29: 322

• 10-19: 111

• 0-9: 54

Some cases that were previously released from isolation have tested positive through follow-up testing, JIC stated.