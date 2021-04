A 3-year-old toddler who was reported missing Monday evening was found face down and unconscious on the shoreline in East Hagåtña.

The 911 call reporting the toddler missing was received at 7:35 p.m., said Cherika Lou Chargualaf, Guam Fire Department acting spokesperson.

The child was last seen about 6:30 p.m. along the shore.

Medics conducted CPR while transporting the child to Guam Memorial Hospital, Chargualaf stated.

The condition of the child was not known as of 8:30 p.m.