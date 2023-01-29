Patients who need behavioral health therapy now have access to a new and innovative treatment through the use of Guam’s first transcranial magnetic stimulation device.

Todu Guam Foundation brought the TMS device to the island in order to treat patients with a technique that uses a magnetic field to influence brain activity, the group announced at a media event Thursday.

According to foundation officials, the TMS device can treat depression, depression with anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, smoking addiction, and other brain-related conditions in a noninvasive approach when medications have proven ineffective.

A news release from TGF stated BrainsWay, the device's manufacturer, is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The company is “boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology, which has been shown to improve health and transform lives,” the foundation stated.

Yossi Levental, a representative from BrainsWay TMS, explained how the technology works at the media event.

“What we are trying to do with this technology is activate those neurons that are not active and therefore, bring those patients into remission. We are not replacing the therapist, we are not replacing the psychiatrist, we’re (adding to) those treatments in order to bring those patients into remission. The patients that are getting treated with our technology are patients that are not responding to medication,” Levental said during a presentation.

Levental said that the treatment is approved for patients who have tried every other possible avenue to no avail, and that the device is harmless enough that the patient would be able to go on with daily activities without being hindered.

“The patients that have been going to the same psychiatrist every single year, every single month to get their treatment, and, in a lot of cases, they’re sick of going to the psychiatrist. They have side effects that they don’t want to deal with, they have stigma they don’t want to deal with,” Levental said.

The treatment involves activating neurons so that the patient can go about their day unaffected and not stigmatized.

“The patient are driving from their house to their clinic, they are driving right home after it. So with this technology you are really able to ‘reboot,’ if you may, the brain and bring that brain to normality,” Levental said.

Dr. Ramel Carlos, TGF mental health adviser and neurologist, added, “When they approached me for this technology, I was so excited because I tried to get this machine a couple of years ago when it came out in the market, but they couldn’t service Guam. … Again, it’s an additional treatment, it does not replace any treatment, … it’s primary for those who have failed therapy.”

The TGF’s mission is to respond to the unique needs of the community, to treat the underserved, and, with this treatment, they hope to help those who are in dire need.

“Just think about a patient that, every single day, he’s thinking about committing suicide and you’re able to drop that by 50%. Think about the community that you’re going to be changing, think about the parents, the kids, the whole family, the community, with a foundation like this who are treating the underserved. The underserved are not on medications when you don’t have the ability to get medications,” Levental said.

She did add that taking medication often comes with side effects.

Levental spoke about the different side effects compared to taking antidepressant medication. The side effects that could present would only be caused by the MRI, like sounds and discomfort, according to Levental.

“It makes a sound like an MRI machine, because basically we are using a magnetic field and you hear that ‘dut dut dut dut’ (sound), initially it can cause a little bit of discomfort and a little bit headaches but those are taken away by any over-the-counter Advil, Tylenol or anything like that. So very easy side effects. The worst side effect that can happen is a seizure, and seizures are 0.03% so very, very low. With antidepressants that the patients are getting from their psychiatrist, the average is around 10%,” Levental said.

Regular treatments

Patients who would be eligible for the TMS device would receive treatments five days a week for 30 days within a six-week time frame, on a case-by-case basis.

“Our study for depression is five days a week for four weeks, so it’s 20 treatments. Based on the 20 treatments, that’s our endpoint and we submitted the data to the (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) based on that, for depression. For OCD, it’s 29 treatments. … The average that the U.S. is giving is around 36 treatments, so you’re doing 30 treatments daily, and then we have a taper down of the treatment, either once a week or twice a week depending on the patient and physician,” Levental said.

“So it’s 30 days, five days a week, for six weeks and off on the weekends and then you do the taper down at the end of that,” Levental continued.

According to Levental, the only people who are not able to receive TMS treatments are those who have cochlear implants, or metal in their head, due to the magnetic field use, they are ineligible for this treatment.

“Patients that have metal in the head, … in 2023 the only metal you would have in the head is cochlear implants. All the other metals or screws or anything like that are made of titanium that they are not magnetic. Patients that have older gears may have metal in the head and therefore they are not able to get TMS, but today that’s not a problem,” Levental said.

This is the first device of its kind in Guam, however, it is being used in many facilities throughout the United States and the world.

“We have thousands of devices like this installed in the mainland, U.S.A. and in the world. And it’s performed in the highest hospitals Harvard, (University of California, Los Angeles), Stanford, and many, many more hospitals,” Levental said.

In terms of cost, the machine itself costs about $250,000, and a patient could expect to pay roughly $10,000 to $20,000 for treatments, according to Levental.

Mental health is a top priority on Guam for many organizations and leaders like Lena Calvo-Rodriguez, TGF president and co-founder, who has researched the best TMS device available to help the island’s underserved.

“Our mental and behavioral health challenges on Guam require out-of-the-box strategies and action. Working with our clinical team and network of our mental health specialist and subject matter experts, we identified the best available TMS device on the market,” Calvo-Rodriguez said in a release. “Through the support of the (U.S. Department of Agriculture) Guam and Honolulu offices, the funds awarded to us made it possible to purchase and install Guam's first BrainsWay Deep TMS device at the TGF Health and Wellness Center in Tamuning.”

With this innovative technology, TGF’s new program is expected to be up and running very soon.

“In line with TGF's Mental/Behavioral Health program, they will be launching the MindCare project, expected to be fully operational within the first quarter of 2023,” the release stated.

According to Calvo-Rodriguez, the TMS treatment is not currently open to private insurance companies, however, down the line, when they bring in more machines, they hope to be able to assist all those who require it in the future.