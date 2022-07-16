The Todu Guam Foundation, in collaboration with the Todu Guam CARES Movement, is hosting a medical outreach event which will provide free school physicals and sports physicals to school-age children from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, July 17, at the Yigo Gym, the foundation said in a press release.

“Our medical and behavioral wellness outreaches target individuals in our community who are uninsured or underinsured. We believe every man, woman and child on island deserves access to preventative health and wellness services, regardless of their economic status," Ashley Calvo-Rodriguez, lead trainer at Todu Guam Foundation, said.

The medical outreach event provides the people of Guam an opportunity to access the services Todu Guam provides, free of charge, she said.

“The back-to-school outreach this Sunday in Yigo will provide a systems-of-care approach by bringing together other community services partners in the community, such as solution the Guam Marianas Lions Club, the Department of Public Health and Social Services TB Program, Guam Head Start, the Guam Air Guard, Guam Nurses Association, and other volunteer medical and behavioral professionals,” Calvo-Rodriguez said.

Aside from the necessary physical and sports examinations the doctors at the event will be providing, Sunday’s outreach event will be highlighting the “Todu Guam CARES Movement” program, Todu Guam said in the release.

“CARES, which stands for Community Approach to Resiliency and Education for Students, promotes the ‘Kinder days ahead’ model to our island's youth through social and emotional learning by helping them understand their 24-character strengths,” she added. “Incorporating social and emotional wellness into our medical services is an important component in our delivery of care to our residents.”

The Todu Guam Foundation believes access to comprehensive primary health and wellness services is important for promoting and maintaining good health, preventing and managing disease and reducing unnecessary hospitalization or disability, the foundation stated.

“The vision of the foundation is to create an environment where all Guam residents have access to basic health and wellness services and to ensure programs are in place toward a pathway of getting Guam healthy one man, one woman, and one child at a time,” said Calvo-Rodriguez.

Calvo-Rodriguez reminded parents to bring copies of their children's shot records and physical forms if possible. Parents also should bring photo identification. All services are on a first come, first-served basis. Registration will take place from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

School-age children must be uninsured or underinsured to be eligible for the free services. Each minor must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.