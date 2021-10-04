Flooding issues in Tumon have resurfaced with recent rains, but the Guam Visitors Bureau said it continues to clean up the underground drainage culverts in the tourist district and is now working on a Matapang Beach Park infiltration system and improvement project.

A meeting Thursday of the GVB board's destination management and visitor safety committee covered ongoing efforts to address flooding, littering and graffiti in Tumon, a $14.66 million Matapang infiltration system construction and beach park improvement project, and other capital improvement projects in the tourist district.

"We found desks, toilets in the culverts. We don't know how those things got in there," one of the GVB officials said during discussion of the cleanup.

GVB officials also said 90% of the flooding issues in Tumon can be prevented once the cleanup of the culverts is completed. They said GVB is working with other agencies on these undertakings.

GVB Vice President Gerry Perez said a project much larger than the culvert cleaning is the construction of the Matapang infiltration system and renovation of the beach park to help prevent flooding in the area, among other things.

GVB is working now on the design and bid package using $800,000 of its own funds. The project will address stormwater treatment at Matapang Beach and nearby areas, and improve the beach park.

Perez said the Bureau of Statistics and Plans obtained federal infrastructure funds amounting to $13.86 million for two phases of construction at Matapang Beach Park, including the construction of an infiltration field and pavilions. The bid is expected to be out in January.

The Matapang Beach Park water collection system is connected to a larger system that helps control flooding in Tumon, including underground drainage culverts and a ponding basin, GVB officials said.

Phase 2 of the project includes the construction of a fire rescue base and beachside vendor stalls, Perez said.

Perez said the GVB management team is putting together an action plan to address littering and graffiti in Tumon.

These are all part of ongoing preparations for the return of tourism, he said.

GVB's fiscal year 2022 destination management budget is $652,383, Perez said. That amount covers the maintenance of Tumon's landscaping, island road maintenance, beach cleaning, bus shelter maintenance and a contingency fund for other needs.

Specific projects include removing trip hazards on the sidewalks, upgrading pedestrian crossings and improving the lighting in certain areas in Tumon.

The bureau also has a $1.06 million budget for visitor safety services, including $800,000 for the visitor safety officer program, as well as $100,000 for visitor translation services.

