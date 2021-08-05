Alberto Tolentino has been confirmed as the next Superior Court of Guam judge. Lawmakers voted to confirm his nomination Wednesday, along with other nominees.

Tolentino was nominated by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in March. He will be filling the seat left behind by former Superior Court Judge Anita Sukola, who retired in late March.

The Judiciary is in the process of addressing a backlog of cases caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Tolentino's presence will help address that issue.

Sukola's departure required cases to be appointed to magistrate judges, who also are tasked with conducting pretrial criminal and civil proceedings, according to Chief Justice Phillip Carbullido of the Supreme Court of Guam.