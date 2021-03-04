Tolentino nominated to Superior

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has nominated Alberto E. Tolentino to be the next trial judge in the Superior Court of Guam.

The seat will be vacant when Judge Anita Sukola retires later this month.

The Guam Bar Association lauded the nomination. Tolentino was on its list of qualified nominees submitted to the governor.

"This is exactly what our court needs: a lawyer with the practical experience, legal acumen and diverse background who can immediately step up to the bench, get to work and try the cases. Berto Tolentino has shown through his career that he can make the tough, timely decisions warranted with the expanding caseload at the courts. Most significantly, Berto has the judicial temperament required of all our judicial officers," said Jay Arriola, GBA board member and former president.

"He brings local diversity and compassion to the court, together with a strong ethical foundation, that will serve our people and courts well."

During a press conference Wednesday in Adelup, the governor said it was an honor to make what is now her second appointment to the bench. The governor nominated now-Judge Dana Gutierrez to the Superior Court last year.

"It's very important that we have those judges who are capable, very competent, (have) great legal minds, they're passionate, compassionate, fair and their temperament is very even-keeled," the governor said. "I see that a lot with soon-to-be-Judge Alberto Tolentino."

Tolentino is the oldest of six children. He's married to Doris Camacho Leon Guerrero, the governor shared. She also lauded his career in law as a prosecutor and a magistrate judge.

"As I interviewed Alberto Tolentino, I was impressed with the answers he gave me," she said.

The governor asked him why he wanted to be a judge. She shared his response: "Governor, I just want to help the people of Guam."

'The honor and privilege'

Tolentino said he's grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the island.

"Thank you so much for the honor and privilege ... to continue my service to the people of Guam in the third branch of government," he said.

Tolentino said his career has spanned private practice and time with the Office of the Attorney General as the assistant attorney general and chief deputy attorney general.

"And in each of those endeavors one of the things I held close to me was the ability to ... help other people," he said.

"Gov. Leon Guerrero has given me an opportunity to fill that role once again and I'll be forever grateful to her and the lieutenant governor for that opportunity should the Legislature deal favorably with the nomination. I hope to be able to step into the court as soon as possible and help my soon-to-be brethren, as well as the employees of the third branch of government, serving the people of Guam," Tolentino stated.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, at the start of the press conference, thanked Judge Sukola for her public service.

"As a member of the bar, director and deputy director of Guam Department of Education, as a public defender, and of course as a judge in the Superior Court of Guam," Tenorio said.