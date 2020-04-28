Tony Roma's thanks customers as it says goodbye to Hagåtña location

Tony Roma’s is closing its Agana Shopping Center location due to, at least in part, the current public health crisis.

In mid-March, the governor signed an executive order shutting down non-essential businesses in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. But with more than a month of shutdown, officials have speculated that not all businesses will be able to reopen, and those that do will have to rethink how they do business.

Tony Roma’s management noted on its Facebook message that they will continue to serve patrons at their restaurant at the Royal Orchid Hotel. Currently, they’re running their takeout, curbside and delivery services from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The restaurant has served thousands of local residents and tourists alike over the course of the 16 years at the Hagåtña location.

“This fantastic journey would not have been possible without our hardworking staff and management team and the support of the community. For this we thank each and every one of you that have been part of our Tony Roma’s, Agana team,” the restaurant’s message to the community noted.

“We have gone through a lot of challenges and we hope for everyone’s safety as we go through this crisis. Thank you from the bottom of our TR heart!”