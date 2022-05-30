Guam-born and -bred Samantha Presto, 33, initially didn't plan to move off island anytime soon, but, as the cost of living continues to go up, from skyrocketing utility bills to higher food prices, she said she didn't have a choice.

"It made my decision that much easier," the mother of four told The Guam Daily Post after getting her son Bradley Reyes, who just turned 5, vaccinated against COVID-19.

As COVID-19 case numbers, positivity rates, hospitalizations and death rates remain at much lower levels than they were at the beginning of the year, more families have shifted their concern from the coronavirus to the high cost of living.

Regular-grade gasoline now costs $6.19 a gallon. Power bills keep going up. The prices of some food items jumped by as much as 24% to 49%, compared to a year ago, while the minimum wage remains $9.25 an hour.

Presto said her family of six soon will relocate to Las Vegas, Nevada, where there are "more job opportunities" and the cost of living is more tolerable.

"It's too expensive to live here in Guam," she said. "That's a big reason to relocate. The prices here are ridiculous."

Presto's family is among many making the decision to relocate. She said Guam may be on its way to becoming just a "tourist destination" because of pricey goods, housing and services.

When she was younger, she relocated to Texas and came back to her home island of Guam, but the conditions have just gotten worse, she said.

Sherwin Paet, 38, a public school teacher, said he's hoping the earlier announced pay raise for teachers will be reflected on his paycheck soon so his family's income can catch up with the rising prices of goods and services.

Paet received his first Moderna booster shot, while his son got his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Agana Shopping Center. The vaccination clinic is operated by the Guam National Guard, in support of the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services.

"We got COVID in January," he said, but he's thankful that he and his son suffered only mild fever for a few days. "As a parent, our priority is making sure everyone's healthy and safe."

But the rising costs of goods and services, he said, are becoming a major concern.

In addition to inflation, pandemic and stimulus payments have affected supply and demand: More consumers are chasing fewer goods, also resulting in higher prices. Higher costs of fuel drive up transportation, labor and operations costs for farmers and manufacturers.

The federal government has pumped billions of dollars into Guam since the start of the pandemic for response and recovery, on top of annual military spending and federal grants.

Nearly every human activity received federal and local pandemic funding - from food to gas aid to unemployment benefits, rental, mortgage and utility assistance, and business and payroll aid. But the prices also have risen.

The value of $1 has shrunk to 47 cents compared to its purchasing power in 1996.

Valerie Atalig, a 42-year-old mother of three and a teacher at a charter school, said her family has been trying to cut its power use and save wherever possible.

A good summer project, she said, could be starting to grow her own vegetables in the backyard.

"I think that’s more forefront now. I think that’s more of an issue now than COVID," she said of the higher cost of living on Guam. "Guam has been successful in lowering the COVID rates, people are using their masks. I'm a teacher. It's always kind of scary for us teachers, but now it’s not so much. We do the best we can to protect our kids, both in the classroom and our own kids."

Atalig and her husband brought their two children to the COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday for their second doses.

"Vaccines save lives," she said. "We're just trying to protect our kids the best way we can."

Atalig said relocation is not an option for a lot of families that don't have the resources to "just pick up and go."

"So we just have to hang on and try to do the best we can and conserve our budget as much as possible," she said.