The Guam Department of Education is renewing its call for the governor to lift the suspension of the truancy law in light of issues with student attendance.

Recently, GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez responded to a letter addressing habitual and excessive student tardiness at George Washington High School, which the school's administration sent home with students.

The letter was intended to address those who show up to school not only habitually late, but also extremely late.

“Those who either are just extremely late – from two hours or more from the start of the school day or habitually late – our administrators are trying to address a situation where we know there are potential issues that could arise if students are supposed to be at school,” Fernandez said.

He said liability issues could arise if a student is supposed to be under GDOE's supervision but didn't show up to school on time.

Student tardiness isn’t only being seen at GWHS.

“It was across the board, not just George Washington but all other high schools as students were coming to school, two to three hours late. And so, in order to address that, the school administrators wanted to ensure that students are still responsible for coming to school on time,” said Deputy Superintendent of Operations Erika Cruz.

Tardiness at public schools is affected by the continued suspension of the island's truancy law. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero suspended the law while the COVID-19 pandemic kept many students from attending school.

But now that the island's public schools have resumed to face-to-face learning, GDOE has lacked enforcement authority to address excessive tardiness and habitual absences, because the truancy law remains suspended.

“That's impacting our schools, and so hopefully ... we can try to get that policy reversed so that we can address these situations more directly,” Fernandez said.

When GDOE returned to five days a week of in-person instruction on Nov. 29, 2021, GDOE asked the governor to rescind the truancy law suspension. At the time, the governor indicated that the suspension would not be lifted without gathering input from parents.

Under the suspended statute, a habitually tardy or absent student could be sent to juvenile court. A student could also be suspended or expelled.

While the enforcement of the truancy law has been paused, GDOE reminded parents that the policy for students to arrive at school on time has not.

According to the GDOE student attendance policy, three unexcused tardies are equivalent to one school day absence.

Reinstating the truancy policy "would help the schools a lot because kids are just not coming to school or coming to school on their own time," Cruz said, adding high schools are struggling with the issue but elementary and middle schools are not experiencing the same challenge.