Top aides report more hours, pay

A former and three current top aides to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero nearly doubled what they would normally get paid as they reported having worked more hours in the COVID-19 crisis.

For the week of March 29, when Guam was in the midst of the pandemic, then-chief of staff Tony Babauta, deputy chief of staff Jon Junior Calvo, and legal counsels Haig Huynh and Sophia Diaz each were documented to have accrued 78 hours of work. The same amount of work was reported the following week for the four officials.

Documents released through a Freedom of Information Act request show the four reported having worked nine hours each on Saturday and Sunday and 12 hours daily Monday through Friday.

The timesheet for March 29 through April 14 showed they, through the governor's COVID-19 emergency, reported having worked a total of 156 hours each in two weeks, or nearly double the normal 80 hours per pay period. Their pay rates ranged from $55 to $60 an hour.

In a week:

• Babauta reported 78 hours of work for $57.60 an hour or $4,499, which is nearly similar to what he would make in a two-week regular pay period.

• Calvo, with a rate of $55.29 an hour for 78 hours, reported $4,312 worth of work performed in a week.

• Huynh and Diaz each reported a rate of $60.77 an hour for 78 hours, or $4,740 worth of work performed in a week.

Calvo would make $4,423 on a regular pay period, but with 78 hours reported, his hours would be worth $8,625 during COVID-19 for a single pay period.

Under the document the Post received, Huynh and Diaz would each make $9,480 in a single pay period for the week of March 29 to April 11.

The description of work for the first week states "COVID-19/Adelup Office."

The following week, the four reported the same amount of hours – 78 – with the description of work stated as "administrative support, cooperation COVID pandemic."

Babauta recently resigned from the governor's office after it became public that he slept for a night at the Pacific Star Resort & Spa, which is a government of Guam quarantine facility for travelers.

But while the top staffers' additional hours and dollars they worked were documented, governor's policy director Carlo Branch said they're not supposed to be paid extra even during the public health emergency.

Adelup staffers are not receiving any additional pay despite what the governor's office payroll documents show, Branch said.