The 2019-2020 school year was inarguably a challenging one, and every single graduate should feel a huge sense of accomplishment and deserves extra kudos from the community.

Despite the obstacles and upheavals, many Guam students managed to excel and finish their year triumphantly. The Guam Daily Post spoke with just a few of those graduates about how they kept their academic success on track during a global pandemic, and what advice they would give to younger students who want to follow in their footsteps as the cream of the crop.

Christianna Ebio, George Washington High School valedictorian, credits the support of her family and friends with helping her stay focused on her goals.

She said not being able to see her teachers during the last few months of her senior year was what really hurt the most.

"I loved my teachers," she said.

Staying organized and observing the mantra, "Do it now so you don't have to stress about it later," were ways she stayed on top of her studies.

Ebio's advice? Have hope and never give up.

"And if you don't understand something, ask," she said.

Ebio said she plans to study finance and economics.

"I would love to make a positive impact on people," she said.

Atienza: Don't put things off

George Washington High salutatorian Lucia Atienza said, in a way, she is grateful in that the pandemic has taught her how much she loves learning. She said she appreciates her parents, who push her to do the best in everything she does, and her teachers, who taught her academic discipline and inspired a thirst for knowledge.

Atienza said she made extracurricular activities a priority.

"I was able to play rugby – the sport I love – all of high school and still maintain a high GPA," she said. "Comes to show that you can really do it all if you put yourself to it."

Her advice: Don't procrastinate.

"If you give yourself enough time on something then you won't get all stressed out the day it's due, and you will be able to sit back, relax and watch everyone else freak out because they did procrastinate," she said.

Atienza plans to study chemistry at the University of Guam.

"I'm going to work hard during the semester so that when the break comes I can travel around the world living in a Volkswagen van," Atienza said.

Urlanda: Manage your stress

Tiyan High School valedictorian Angellee Urlanda also depended on friends and family to keep her motivated and grounded, though not being able to spend the end of the school year side by side with her friends was "devastating," she said.

Urlanda said keeping a cool head is just as important as getting the job done.

"Procrastination is a known enemy, but something I find equally as important is managing stress. At the end of the day, your grade doesn't define you and the things you'll do in life. If you can remember this, I think it will become an easier and much more enjoyable experience as you try to achieve academic success," said Urlanda.

She said she plans to attend the University of Guam.

"I'm not entirely decided on my major or career path, but my goal is to be put in a position where I can make positive changes for the world, big or small," she said.

Blas: Use your time wisely

Tiyan High School salutatorian Tera Blas said that while the pandemic upped the stress of senior year Advanced Placement exams, she was still able to use online resources to study so her academics were not affected "that much."

Blas said she's proud to graduate second in her class and said jokingly that all the money spent on coffee was "totally" worth it.

Her advice on reaching full scholastic potential? Keep track of your day hour by hour, which will show you have more time than you might think. And make time for outside-the-classroom learning.

"Don't miss out on extracurriculars because you feel that you don't have time," Blas said.

Another pro tip: glitter pens, highlighters and sticky notes are valuable tools for productive study sessions.

With high school now behind her, Blas plans to continue her successes at UOG as a nursing major.

"My dream is to become a pediatric nurse," she said.

Laxamana: 'Keep working and work hard'

Okkodo High School valedictorian Julie Ann Rivera Laxamana said she feels "blessed" to graduate at the top of "such an amazing class."

She said academic success is a journey and is achieved with dedication.

"I believe that consistency, hard work and the support of my community was the recipe for my academic success," she said. "I never achieved this overnight or by turning in one exceptional piece of work, I didn't even get here by doing amazing for only one semester."

Her advice is to keep going, no matter what.

"To the lower-year students aiming for academic success, never let anything bring you down. ... Keep working and work hard while you're at it," she said.

Laxamana plans to major in nursing at the University of Guam.