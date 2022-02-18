A man was arrested after being accused of raping a little girl known to him when she was 5 or 6 years old.

Jimmy Leon Guerrero Topasna, 58, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to court documents, the victim, now 12, told police that she was in a bathroom when the suspect entered, lifted her up, and raped her.

The victim allegedly told officers that the suspect left after he completed the alleged act.

The child told adults at her school that the alleged incident occurred several years ago, around 2014 or 2015, adding that she decided to report it only after she found out that the suspect had moved into a residence near her home.