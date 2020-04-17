Torre files arguments before high court

A violation of his right to a speedy trial is the argument that former Guam police officer Mark Torre Jr. has presented to the Supreme Court of Guam.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola filed Torre's opening brief in the high court on April 13.

According to court documents, the defense contends there was no good cause to delay trial after Judge Michael Bordallo stepped down from the case in January.

"The assigned judge decided two uncomplicated motions in 85 days without any explanation to justify the unreasonable delay. He issued a memorandum requesting reassignment of this case, but no reassignment occurred for weeks. ... The Superior Court failed to follow the Guam Supreme Court's administrative order concerning appointment of judges to criminal matters, which led to disqualification of two judges. Finally, the Superior Court made the tacit choice that a judicial conference in Saipan was more important than a defendant's right to a speedy trial," documents state.

The case was reassigned to Judge Arthur Barcinas.

Torre is facing a second trial, charged with negligent homicide, in the Superior Court of Guam in connection with the 2015 shooting death of fellow officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo.

On March 5, Judge Barcinas denied Torre's motion to dismiss the case, forcing Torre to bring his arguments to the Supreme Court. Torre wants the high court to command the lower court to dismiss the amended indictment against him for violating his right to a speedy trial.