Former Guam Police Department officer Mark Torre Jr. stuck to the testimony he gave during his first trial back in 2017.

“I had an alcohol-induced blackout,” Torre Jr. said Friday during his retrial in the Superior Court of Guam. “It’s basically where portions of your memory are lost. You only remember certain portions.”

He stands accused in the 2015 shooting death of fellow GPD officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo.

Torre Jr. recalled going to the Beach Bar in Tumon around 10:30 that Sunday night after he had been drinking alcohol most of the day.

He met up with a couple of off-duty officers, but stated that he remembers only meeting them and having a beer and a shot.

Torre Jr. testified that he doesn’t remember seeing Piolo playing with his band at the bar that night or leaving to go to another bar, Abandon Ship.

“Those memories never registered. That’s what I would assume,” he said. “Fragmented memories are portions that are recalled. They are like snapshots of memories.”

The former police officer also was unable to recall getting into Piolo’s pickup truck and pulling up to the Torre residence in Yigo.

“My first fragmented memory is hearing a loud boom and feeling a concussion. At that moment, my eyes are open and I am standing at a driver's door. It’s like looking at tunnel vision and I see the side of a person leaning on the driver’s seat. I’m reaching towards that bleeding site to apply pressure but it seems so slow and so far that I can’t get to it,” he said. “My next fragmented memory is I am bear-hugging, holding Bert and standing by the retaining wall.”

He also recalled someone asking him about his gun, but he did not remember who asked the question.

“The next (memory) is a flash of me riding in the back of an ambulance. It was still a little hazy, but I recall arriving at Naval Hospital and walking into the ER,” he said. “I remember a male doctor and female nurse. and I remember walking out in one of their gowns and my father being outside. I remember going to his truck and laying down and falling asleep.”

Torre Jr. said in court that he and his father, GPD Lt. Mark Torre Sr., then spent that next day speaking with investigators at the police department’s criminal investigation division.

Mark Torre Jr. testified that he does not recall anything that was captured in the police body camera footage that was played during trial.

Torre Jr. also said he served two tours in Afghanistan as a member of the Guam National Guard and was diagnosed with PTSD by four different doctors. The diagnosis was made after Piolo was shot, when Torre's lawyer advised he seek psychiatric help in recovering his memories.

He testified during the first trial in February 2017, "Best I can recall and from evidence and discovery, Bertie tried to take his life. I tried to stop him. He shot himself.”

Chief prosecutor Basil O’Mallan replayed the 911 recording where Piolo was heard saying, “He shot me.”

The defense has portrayed Piolo as suicidal, in part because of extramarital affairs.

The jury also heard from a private investigator, Agnes Blas, who was hired by Torre Jr.

Blas testified to the photos that served only as a reenactment of the events that are believed to have occurred the night of the shooting.

“The defendant is trying to prevent the victim from using the weapon,” Blas said when asked to describe one of the images.

Blas’ investigation was based on portions of the body camera footage, police reports and witness interviews.

Trial continues Monday before Judge Arthur Barcinas.