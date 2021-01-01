Torre Jr. acquitted in shooting death of fellow officer

The year ended in heartbreak for one family, and relief for another.

Former Guam Police Department Officer Mark Torre Jr. was cleared of having any criminal involvement in the 2015 shooting death of fellow officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo.

A Superior Court of Guam jury returned with a not guilty verdict on Nov. 23 after Torre Jr.’s retrial.

“I am overwhelmed," Torre said following the verdict. "I am very thankful and very appreciative.”

He was acquitted of negligent homicide, aggravated assault, assault and a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon.

“He is an innocent man, always has been," said defense attorney Jay Arriola. "And we are glad the jury saw it that way.”

Central to the prosecution's case was the recorded 911 call Sgt. Piolo made as he pleaded for help. “He shot me. He shot me,” he was recorded in the 911 call as saying. The prosecution also presented police body camera footage that captured police response that night.

Torre and Piolo had been out drinking together the night of the deadly shooting, which occurred outside of Torre’s Yigo residence.

In 2017, a jury found Torre guilty of negligent homicide. He appealed the decision and the conviction was ultimately nullified.

In July 2019, the Supreme Court of Guam vacated the aggravated assault and negligent homicide convictions against Torre after ruling that the Superior Court erred when it denied a defense motion to suppress police body camera footage. It showed police interrogating Torre before he was read his Miranda rights – the right to remain silent and the right to an attorney.

The attorney general’s office sought a second indictment of Torre on negligent homicide charges and jury selection started before then-local court Judge Michael Bordallo in January 2020.

The case was reassigned after Bordallo resigned to take a position on the bench at the District Court of Guam.

A couple of judges were disqualified before the case was ultimately assigned to Judge Arthur Barcinas.

The delay into February caused the defense to call for the dismissal of the case, arguing that the court violated Torre's speedy trial rights. Judiciary of Guam staff were called to testify about the process taken to reassign the case.

The “defendant erroneously argues that the clock should not have stopped by his filing the motion to exclude testimony,” Chief Prosecutor Basil O’Mallan stated. “Delays are attributable solely to the defendant not the court of the people.”

Barcinas denied Torre’s dismissal request, a ruling he appealed to the Supreme Court of Guam.

Supreme Court of Guam justices heard the arguments on the appeal in June. The high court that same month denied the appeal and agreed with the prosecution that his speedy trial rights were not violated.

The former cop was granted his request to have his house arrest conditions lifted, and was placed on curfew in August.

That same month, a jury was selected after the case was returned to the lower court.

A makeshift courtroom was constructed at the San Ramon Building, adjacent to the Guam Judicial Center to allow for safe social distancing.

However, the start of the second trial only lasted a couple of days, as COVID-19 restrictions and a spike in positive cases resulted in the government temporarily postponing the trial and other hearings.

The trial resumed in late October after the court denied the prosecution’s request for further delays.

It remains unclear if Torre Jr. plans to get his job back at GPD.

Multiple family members, first responders and witnesses testified for a second time. The court also allowed certain previous testimony from the first trial to be read to the jury, as some witnesses were not able to return to Guam for the retrial.

This included testimony from retired Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola who determined the cause of death was a homicide.

The defense argued that Piolo was suicidal and tried to take his own life in part due to extramarital affairs, adding that Torre tried to stop him.

Torre contended he suffered from an alcohol-induced blackout the night Piolo was shot and could not remember most of what had occurred.

“My first fragmented memory is hearing a loud boom and feeling a concussion," Torre said during his second trial. "At that moment, my eyes are open and I am standing at a driver's door. It’s like looking at tunnel vision and I see the side of a person leaning on the driver’s seat. I’m reaching towards that bleeding site to apply pressure but it seems so slow and so far that I can’t get to it. My next fragmented memory is I am bear-hugging, holding Bert and standing by the retaining wall.”

It took more than two weeks for both parties to rest their case, and a couple of days for the jury to return with its unanimous verdict.