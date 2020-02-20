Torre: Prosecution oblivious to speedy trial rights violation

Defendant Mark Torre Jr. is pointing the blame back at the Office of the Attorney General and the Superior Court of Guam for delaying his second criminal trial.

He has once again called for the court to dismiss his negligent homicide case. Torre, a former Guam Police Department officer, contends his speedy trial rights have been violated.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola filed the response to the AG’s opposition on Wednesday.

“Torre did not ask the court to take 48 days to address a motion to dismiss. Torre did not ask a judge to resign during jury selection. Torre did not ask the presiding judge to wait 36 days before ordering the judge to issue a decision on the defendant’s motion,” Arriola states, in part, in court documents. “The court took a combined 85 days to address the defendant’s motion and offered no explanation for those extended periods.”

The defense argues the court failed to assign this matter to a judge who was available to see through the conclusion of the trial. “While all this occurred, the prosecution was oblivious to the violations of the defendant’s rights to a speedy trial.”

Torre, who stands accused in the 2015 shooting of fellow GPD officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo, asserted his rights to a speedy trial on Oct. 8, 2019, and contends the trial should have started on Dec. 7, 2019.

Arriola said the court had 60 days to bring Torre before a jury to stand trial.

“Trial has not commenced and there is no good cause for the delay,” he stated.

On Tuesday, O’Mallan said Torre caused the trial delay.

“Delays are attributable solely to the defendant, not the court or the people,” said O’Mallan.

Torre is scheduled back in court on Feb. 21.