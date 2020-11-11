Torre retrial coming to a close

The fate of former Guam police officer Mark Torre Jr. is closer to being placed into the hands of a Superior Court of Guam jury.

Chief Prosecutor Basil O’Mallan rested the government’s case on Tuesday morning, and defense attorney Jay Arriola had jurors hear testimony from multiple witnesses.

Torre stands accused in the 2015 shooting death of his fellow police officer, Sgt. Elbert Piolo.

Arriola used the assistance of his staff attorneys to read the testimony from at least four others who took the witness stand during Torre’s first trial in 2017.

Testimony from expert forensic pathologist Dr. Joseph Cohen, who was not available to testify during the second trial, was presented in the courtroom.

“The most fair and accurate assessment would be – could not be – determined or undetermined,” Cohen testified in 2017 after being asked what he believes was Piolo’s manner of death.

Retired Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola had ruled Piolo’s death a homicide.

“I disagree with him,” Cohen previously said. “I can’t exclude an attempted suicide that was blocked by Mr. Torre.”

Cohen’s testimony stated his absolute opinion was that Piolo’s death was caused by “a penetrating gunshot wound to the torso.”

Arriola also had one of the responding Guam Fire Department medics testify that Torre did not smell like he had been drinking alcohol that night.

The defense also called Anisia Delia, a friend of Piolo, to testify how Piolo had confided in her that he married too young and wanted to get a divorce. Arriola had similar testimony given from the first trial from Terri Tenorio and Cassandra Burrier read to the jury members.

Part of the defense's strategy since Torre’s trial three years ago has been to paint Piolo as an unstable philanderer suffering from feelings of guilt over his extramarital affairs and that the presence of alcohol served to exacerbate the situation.

Abigail Reyes, who initially denied to police that she had any kind of intimate relationship with Piolo, was called up by the defense on Tuesday.

Reyes worked at the governor’s office around the same time Piolo was assigned as executive security for then-Lt. Gov. Ray Tenorio.

The jury also heard prior testimony taken by Cathy Rosala, who testified that she was on her way to her sister’s house in Yigo the day of the shooting.

Rosala said she saw Piolo and Torre wave as she drove by Piolo’s pickup truck, adding that neither appeared to be in distress.

On Monday, the prosecution replayed a 911 call in which Piolo was asking for help and that he'd been shot. “I’m dying. I’m dying. He shot me. He shot me,” were some of Piolo's words in the 911 call.

Trial is expected to continue Thursday morning before Judge Arthur Barcinas.

Barcinas told the jury the trial is coming to a close.

There's been no confirmation yet if Torre will testify, as he did during his first trial.