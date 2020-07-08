Torre wants his negligent homicide trial to continue

Mark Torre Jr. has asked the Superior Court of Guam to lift the stay on his negligent homicide case now that the high court has issued its ruling denying his request to dismiss his case.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola filed a request to lift the stay and hold a conference via Zoom to get an update to the case.

The defense attorney stated at least one potential juror chosen during the ongoing jury selection process has been excused.

"The stay should be lifted immediately and the trial of this matter should proceed," Arriola stated. "At the very least the court must determine the status of the jurors who remain in the ... pool regarding this case, and the government's and court's position regarding the continued speedy trial of this case."

A hearing date has not yet been set.

Torre has argued his right to a speedy trial was violated, however, both the Supreme Court of Guam Justices and the lower court ruled otherwise.

2015 shooting

He was charged with negligent homicide in connection with the 2015 shooting death of fellow officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo.

In the first trial, Torre was found guilty of aggravated assault and negligent homicide. In July 2019, the Supreme Court of Guam vacated the aggravated assault and negligent homicide convictions against Torre. The high court ruled that the Superior Court of Guam had erred when it denied the defense motion to suppress body camera footage, which showed police interrogating Torre before he was read his Miranda rights, which include the right to remain silent and the right to an attorney.

The prosecution refiled a negligent homicide case against Torre and the second trial had started with jury selection prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.