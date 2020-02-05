Torre wants homicide case tossed out

Former Guam police officer Mark Torre Jr. wants his negligent homicide case dismissed after multiple delays to the start of his second trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

He argues the court violated his speedy trial rights.

Torre appeared before Judge Arthur Barcinas, newly assigned to Torre’s case, for a status hearing on Tuesday.

He is charged with negligent homicide in the 2015 shooting death of Sgt. Elbert Piolo, a fellow police officer.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola filed a motion to dismiss with prejudice on Tuesday. If the motion is granted, Torre can’t be prosecuted again on the current charges.

Arriola contends the government and the court both “failed to ensure the defendant a trial within the speedy trial period.” Arriola said the court had 60 days to bring Torre to trial after he asserted his right to a speedy trial.

As of Tuesday, it’s been 112 days since Torre asserted his right to a speedy trial.

“The failure to accord defendant a speedy trial here was not the product of exceptional, extraordinary or unforeseeable circumstances. The Superior Court was aware of the assigned judge’s imminent resignation well before it occurred but did nothing,” defense states in its dismissal motion.

“The Superior Court and the people’s inaction fails to serve the administration of justice. Sending a strong message by dismissal with prejudice will place the court and the people on notice that this type of egregious neglect has consequences, and their procedure and handling of asserted cases must change,” Arriola wrote.

"It came at the last minute," said Chief Prosecutor Basil O'Mallan. "We kind of anticipated he was going to be filing something like this. I feel very confident that we will be able to show there has been no prejudice to Torre and that we will prevail in the motion. I believe there has been enough justification for some of the delays that have taken place."

Piolo's family declined to comment after Tuesday's hearing.

Barcinas was assigned the case after Judge Michael Bordallo announced his impending resignation from the bench.

Barcinas scheduled a hearing on the dismissal motion for Feb. 27.

Parties also told the court that they agreed to allow the prosecution to show an edited version of the police body camera footage that captured officers responding to Torre's home in Yigo the night of the shooting. O'Mallan said 18 minutes of the 40-minute clip was approved by both parties.