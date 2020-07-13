Guam's manåmko' may never have to visit the Department of Motor Vehicles again if a new measure introduced by Sen. Mary Torres becomes law, she said in a press release.

Bill 378-35 would allow residents 65 years or older to obtain a nonexpiring Guam Identification Card. The Department of Revenue and Taxation requires that ID cards be renewed every eight years.

While valid identification is necessary to access basic services and benefits, the renewal process can be burdensome for older residents due to health issues, lack of mobility or transportation, or difficulty locating primary documents, the senator stated in a press release.

Under Bill 378, the lifetime card would not be REAL ID compliant and would have a "nonexpiring" notation placed on the card. The same fees and documentation required by DRT for a standard Guam ID card would apply.

'A common-sense measure'

"Bill 378 is a common-sense measure for older residents who need a basic ID card to carry out everyday tasks," said Torres. "Given the prevalence of fraud and elderly identity theft, we should do everything we can to ensure our manåmko' possess official identification without the worry of maintaining it."

Torres' proposal would go into effect 30 days after becoming law.